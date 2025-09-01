Quinton Jackson has entered ‘Rampage’ mode.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and PRIDE FC legend issued a new statement regarding the viral incident from the KnokX Pro independent show in Sun Valley, California, which saw his son Raja Jackson brutally assault Syko Stu in the ring.

Rampage Jackson wrote the following:

This has gone too far, I’m sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes my son took things too far,and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if psycho Stu wasn’t drunk and wouldn’t have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming on his own stream then Knox wouldn’t have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his “get back” in the ring! If my son would’ve just went to the police when the beer can incident happened then the whole event could’ve gotten shut down and he could’ve sued! But no my son is not as smart as I’d liked for him to be! Now my family and i are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted so content creators can get paid from viewers! People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked psycho Stu up without permission to be there! Get smart people! It was staged! But Raja took it too far! He only shook his hand and accepted psycho Stu’s drunken apology because they said he could get in the storyline! He was told he could “f**k him up” i have witnesses that says this isn’t the 1st time that psycho Stu had done some drunk sh*t back stage to a fan! Now we have the back story that my son attacked an innocent military vet with PTSD like my son knew everything about the man that came up from behind him and hit him then asked him to sell it! I have other kids to protect,and i don’t take kindly to threats! I’m not scared of prison,or dying for my kids! And calling me names won’t hurt my feelings! My son should face the consequences for going too far,he knows better! That’s why he didn’t tell me anything about the story line. But psycho Stu is lucky i wasn’t there when he hit my son over the head with a beer can the day after he got a concussion from sparring the day before! I wouldn’t have cared if a bunch of pro wrestlers would’ve jumped me.. I’m a father 1st. Play stupid games win stupid prizes. Let’s all learn a lesson,keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting don’t disrespect people that do the sh*t for real! Now i put myself in this sh*t! Dm me now!