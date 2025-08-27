— Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins have officially filed an appeal in their lawsuit against AEW. As previously noted, the trio lost their bid in June to prevent the case from being moved to arbitration. According to a report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, their attorney Stephen P. New submitted the appeal on Tuesday, asking the court to overturn the judge’s decision that sent the matter to private arbitration.

The appeal contends that the judge erred by refusing to allow discovery before ruling and by finding that Kelly and the Tates did not challenge the delegation clause within AEW’s arbitration agreement. Their argument is that AEW’s arbitration provisions are so one-sided that they should not be enforced. Specifically, they claim they were unable to negotiate the terms, were not informed of arbitration costs, and are being required to arbitrate in Florida despite not residing there.

Furthermore, the appeal states that the trio was never given the rules of arbitration, were pressured into signing, and effectively had no meaningful choice — making the agreements “unconscionable” and unenforceable. While the judge previously ruled that the delegation clause means such issues must be decided by the arbitrator, New argues that their challenges to arbitration itself also extend to the delegation clause.

Kelly and the Tate Twins (aka The Boys) originally filed suit on September 6th, 2024 against AEW, Tony Khan, and Ian Riccaboni. They are seeking to void arbitration clauses in talent contracts and move forward with a class-action lawsuit, claiming AEW has misclassified its wrestlers as independent contractors rather than employees.

— Shayna Baszler is set to make her Prestige Wrestling debut against Masha Slamovich at Prestige Roseland XII. The promotion announced on Tuesday that the matchup will take place on October 5th in Portland, Oregon.

This will be Baszler’s first bout announced since her WWE departure in May and marks her debut appearance for the company.

Shayna Baszler debuts against Masha Slamovich at #PrestigeRoseland XII! + Judas Icarus, Danhausen, Trish Adora, Good Brothers, Kevin Blackwood & more October 5th, 2025

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

All Ages (bar with ID) 🎟️ https://t.co/qqek4ZLH5g pic.twitter.com/Gyer2s3ApJ — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) August 27, 2025

— New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Francesco Akira will be sidelined due to a fractured right wrist suffered during his match against Leon Slater at RevPro’s 13th Anniversary Show on August 22nd.

The company stated that Akira will be out of action while he recovers, though no timetable has been provided for his return.

— Rampage Jackson has addressed the incident involving his son Raja at KnokX Pro Wrestling’s event over the weekend. Raja was involved in what was supposed to be a planned spot with Syko Stu, but it escalated into a real assault, with Raja throwing more than 20 punches to Stu’s head and sending him to the hospital.

The LAPD is currently investigating the situation, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson commented on the matter during a recent Kick stream.

You can check out some highlights from the stream below:

On his son’s actions: “Since the unfortunate incident this weekend….it’s hard for me to talk about it. I’m going to keep it 100. I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu. I don’t condone what my son did at all. Very unfortunate. If I was there when things went down .. but I wasn’t there. I’m a father. I gotta’ have my son’s back, but I’m going to let justice play out and take its course. Ain’t much I can do on that side but be a father.”

On not being able to go into details about the matter: “Y’all know I can’t talk about this s**t. I can’t talk about any details or stuff like that. I can’t really go into nothing. I hope y’all can respect that. This s**t put me in a bad mood. I feel bad about Syko Stu and his family having to see that s**t. I wish I could have been there.”

On the backlash against his son: “S**t is wild. S**t is all over the internet. I see a lot of people editing stupid s**t for clickbait to make money. That’s not fair. A lot of racist people showing their true colors. You can’t stop none of that s**t. I’m not taking up for my son or anything, I’m just going to tell you guys facts. I’m doing what any father would do. Being a father in moments like this. Sometimes, you’re proud of your kids. Sometimes, you’re not proud of your kids. At the end of the day, you’re still a father.”

On his hopes to speak to Stu: “Hopefully, one day, I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him. I’m just going to try to get back to being myself. I don’t have the right words to say, and I know whatever I say, the haters are going to twist my words and say whatever they want to say. I wasn’t there. I was learning at the same rate as everybody else. Then, I got down to the bottom of it and learned there is a lot of misinformation out there. Don’t believe every edit you see. Y’all need to know that I don’t condone Raja’s conduct and I hope Syko Stu can forgive me as a dad for not understanding everything. Let’s see what happens from here.”

