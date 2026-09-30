Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, has been released from jail following his sentence stemming from the August 2025 KNOKX Pro Wrestling incident involving independent wrestler Stewart “Syko Stu” Smith.

Jackson was sentenced to 90 days in jail in July as part of a plea agreement after pleading no contest to felony battery with serious bodily injury. He was also ordered to pay Smith $81,703.38 in restitution and serve two years of probation.

The charges stemmed from a widely circulated incident in which Jackson entered the ring during a KNOKX Pro event and legitimately attacked Smith, taking him to the mat before repeatedly punching him while he was unconscious. Other wrestlers and security eventually intervened and removed Jackson from the ring.

The confrontation followed an incident between Jackson and Smith earlier in the day. Video showed Smith striking Jackson and crushing a beer can against his head before the two were later shown apologizing and shaking hands.

Jackson subsequently claimed during a livestream that he had been told to interfere in Smith’s match, but indicated that he intended to legitimately hit him once inside the ring. The streaming platform KICK later banned Jackson.

Smith was hospitalized following the attack and later announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Rampage Jackson subsequently described the situation as a wrestling angle that went wrong.

WWE also removed KNOKX Pro from its WWE ID developmental program following the incident.