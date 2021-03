Randall Barry Orton, the son of Bob Orton Sr. and uncle to WWE superstar Randy Orton, has passed away at 62. The former pro-wrestler turned film actor briefly worked as an enhancement talent for WWF during the mid 1980s, as well as number other territory companies, including Jim Crockett promotions.

On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the departed. Rest in power Barry.

