“The Viper” is on track to possibly break one of the all-time great records in WWE history.

And on Saturday night, he got one step closer to that goal.

Randy Orton won the Men’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

With the win, Orton now moves on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, where a win would give Orton his 15th world title reign.

Just two short from “The Never-Seen 17” time former world champion and one of Orton’s longtime friends, peers and biggest career rivals, “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena.

During the WWE Elimination Chamber Post Show, “The Apex Predator” discussed his big win, as well as his future inside the squared circle in WWE.

“I’ll be honest, it’s quite fulfilling,” Orton said of his win. “Like Je’Von Evans, bless his heart, he looked great out there tonight. He ended up getting eliminated of course but seeing him, seeing Trick, seeing the other young guys, a few guys down in NXT, Myles Bourne’s one of them, there’s a lot of guys that I’m excited to talk to and I can tell they’re excited to listen.”

Orton continued, “I feel like there’s a certain lane that I stayed in where I make little things mean something and just last night I was able to talk with a couple of young guys and I could tell that they were really excited to hear what I had to say and their eyes got kind wide open and were like ‘Oh wow, this Randy knows his s**t.'”

He then went on to explain how he has a lot of knowledge to share with the next generation of wrestlers, and mentioned how he’ll continue doing this for “ten more years” if it is physically possible.

“And I do! I have a lot to give back,” he continued. “And like I said, it’s fulfilling to me and it fills my lungs up with fresh air man, it makes my heart beat faster. I love this business and if I can do it ten more years, I will, God willing.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.