Randy Orton may be nearing a major shift in how fans see him moving forward in WWE.

Speaking with The Schmo ahead of his WrestleMania 42 appearance, Orton opened up about what could be the final chapter of his in-ring career as an active full-time competitor.

With time still left on his current deal, Orton hinted that the end of that contract could bring a dramatically reduced schedule, similar to a part-time legend’s run.

“I do have four years left on my contract,” he said. “And maybe when that’s over, I’ll get The Undertaker schedule and pop around for WrestleMania every year and then ride until the wheels fall off, literally.”

“The Viper” ultimately fell short in his Undisputed WWE Championship clash against Cody Rhodes in the night one main event of WrestleMania 42 this past weekend.

During the match, the WWE commentators spent a lot of time talking about Orton dealing with back, and possibly neck injury issues.