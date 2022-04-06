WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Randy Orton recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Viper spoke about a number of topics, including how much he misses Daniel Bryan, who is currently wrestling in AEW as Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he really misses Bryan Danielson:

I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Profits, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world.”

He continued by stating that he wants to make sure the new generation of talent knows how to do it the right way.

Says he hopes that the next generations know how to do the business the right way:

In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way.

