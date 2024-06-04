Randy Orton speaks about Vince McMahon.

The Viper gave his thoughts on his former boss being out of the WWE during a recent interview with Bill Apter. Orton, who held a world title in WWE 14-times, states that he loved McMahon and was grateful for all the opportunities he was given. However, he does admit that it’s nice that he’s gone, especially so he can now spend more time with his family.

Off the top of my head — and, listen, I love Vince, he gave me so many opportunities. But I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It’s unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened. But it’s nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays, and home for Thanksgiving, and home for Christmas.

Orton adds that he was wearing himself thin under the McMahon era before putting over Triple H and the new TKO era.

Vince McMahon, he had Raw on Monday night live. He doesn’t care if you had kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him like, ‘Man, I got to like not do as many shows, maybe do half the tour and be able to recover.’ And he just looked at me and was like, ‘Oh, I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother Nature gets us all.’ And to hear that and go, ‘Ok, well I guess there’s no other thing I can do other than just wear myself out down to the nub until I can’t walk anymore for this man.’ And all of the opportunities he gave me, it’s nice having him out of there. And it’s nice having his son-in-law Triple H running the game. Nick Khan’s great. Everybody at TKO that’s come in [and] stepped in, they seem to get it. And it’s just a different era…I think the way that they care for talent nowadays and make sure that talent’s good and if they need a little bit of a break — we’re only human — they get it, most of the time.

At King & Queen of the Ring Orton took on GUNTHER in the finals, where GUNTHER picked up the win with a controversial small package. You can see Orton’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)