WWE star and former NXT champion Karrion Kross released a new video promo on his personal Twitter account talking about his obsession with time, and warning his enemies that their time is almost up. This prompted a response from the Viper Randy Orton, who challenges Kross to a future fight.

Orton writes, “Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? Fuck time. Haha I’ll set my alarm.”

Kross would simply respond with, “Sounds good to me.” Check out the exchange below.