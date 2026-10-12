Randy Orton appears to have helped an aspiring professional wrestler take another step toward pursuing a career in the business.

Social media personality T’Zaih, better known as Zy (@btfo_zy) on Instagram, recently shared a screenshot suggesting that the WWE veteran contributed $2,400 toward his professional wrestling training fees.

Zy has developed a following on social media by posting videos in which he recreates the entrances, signature mannerisms and wrestling moves of popular WWE Superstars.

While Orton has not publicly confirmed the contribution, the screenshot shared by Zy appears to indicate that the 14-time WWE World Champion is helping fund his in-ring training.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton’s next WWE appearance is scheduled to take place this Friday. “The Viper” is advertised for a face-to-face confrontation with Cody Rhodes on the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA., after costing “The American Nightmare” a Money In The Bank qualifying match on last week’s blue brand show.

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