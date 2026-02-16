Randy Orton traded in RKOs for a tuxedo over Valentine’s Day weekend.

“The Viper” took a break from the ring to share a special moment with his family, as his wife Kim Orton revealed on Instagram that their daughter Brooklyn attended her very first daddy-daughter dance.

The photo showed Orton dressed in an all-black suit for the occasion, standing proudly beside Brooklyn, who wore a white-and-pink dress for the school event.

“Last night was Brooklyn’s first daddy daughter dance 💕,” Kim captioned the post.

A different kind of main event.

While Orton enjoyed the family milestone, business is about to pick up inside the squared circle. He is currently one of three confirmed competitors for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago, where a high-stakes opportunity will be on the line.

From daddy-daughter dances to steel structures, Orton’s February is shaping up to be eventful.

