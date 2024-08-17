Randy Orton is a wrestler first, but that doesn’t mean the Apex Predator hasn’t taken a shot in the acting world.

The former 14-time world champion appeared on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Want To Talk About?” interview series, where he revealed that he auditioned for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, a role that eventually went to A-list actor Josh Brolin (Thanos in the MCU). Orton jokes that “of course” Brolin got the part, adding that he’ll continue to focus on his WWE career.

This is my life. Father, husband, first and foremost, but this is right there. I do audtions here and there. I remember I got an audition early on, I finally got representation in that industry. I think Deadpool 2. Cable. I read for Cable. In my head, I was going to be Cable. I was going to be Cable. This is it. Nope. No call back. No nothing. Josh Brolin gets it. Of course Josh Brolin gets it. Kills it. I think I realized then, I can send in these auditions, but I’m a pro wrestler. I really enjoy being a pro wrestling and everything its given me. I don’t think I’ll ever leave this place.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)