Randy Orton has his sights set on becoming a 15-time World Champion, but first he’ll have to get through Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel.

During an appearance on the WWE Crown Jewel Countdown show, Orton discussed his upcoming Last Man Standing match against Rhodes, making it clear that he has no intentions of holding anything back against his former protégé.

When asked whether Rhodes is capable of going to the same dark places he has throughout his career, Orton questioned whether the Undisputed WWE Champion has what it takes.

“I don’t think he’s capable. He respects me too much to kick my head off my shoulders. Punt kicking Randy Orton ain’t on the menu at Crown Jewel. I am sorry. He’ll always be that younger brother and I will always be the mentor. I think at Crown Jewel, we’re gonna see me knock Cody’s block off like I did at WrestleMania and go on to bigger and better things. That being becoming a 15 time world champion.”

Orton was then asked what he would need to do differently to keep Rhodes down this time around.

“I think I just gotta kick him harder. Maybe at WrestleMania, I didn’t wanna go to that dark place. Maybe I didn’t wanna even do the punt to Cody. Maybe I held a little something back. So at Crown Jewel, I’m gonna let him have 100% of my foot right in his face. I don’t know that Cody will ever come back after this.”

The 14-time World Champion, who last captured a world title in October 2020, emphasized that reclaiming championship gold remains one of his biggest priorities.

“I’m done playing games. I need number 15 and I need it sooner than later. I need it yesterday. So I’m gonna beat Cody at Crown Jewel. I’m gonna go on to bigger and better things. I’m gonna put some gold around my waist.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jackie Redmond asked Orton whether he was surprised by the more aggressive side of Rhodes that fans have witnessed in recent weeks.

“Well, I’ve been trying to pull it out of him for quite some time. Listen, I think right now we got the most dangerous form of Cody Rhodes that we’ve ever had. I saw him kick Baron Corbin in the head. Baron Corbin hasn’t been seen since. He’s at home, licking his wounds, and all I gotta say is after Crown Jewel, I’m not gonna be the one at home nursing a sore face, looking like the elephant man. This is a last man standing match.”

Orton also pointed to his longevity in WWE, referencing several of the biggest names from his developmental class and his time as a member of Evolution.

“I’ve always been the last man standing. Look at the OVW class that I graduated from 2002. You had me, John Cena, Dave Bautista, Brock Lesnar. I’m the only one left. Last man standing. Look at Evolution. You got Ric Flair. You got Batista in Hollywood. You got Triple H backstage with the headset on. Evolution. Last man standing.”

Orton closed by highlighting his experience advantage over Rhodes in the match stipulation.

“When it comes to Crown Jewel, I’m gonna be the last man standing because that’s who I’ve always been. I’ve been in the match. The actual match. A last man standing match. I’ve been in them before. Cody Rhodes? Zero last man standing matches in his career.”