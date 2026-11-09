Randy Orton has addressed his WWE future following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

“The Viper” took to social media on Sunday, November 8, responding to a fan who expressed their willingness to wait for his eventual return following Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Orton made it clear that he has no intentions of walking away from WWE anytime soon.

“Whether it’s sooner, or later, I’ll be back. Guaranteed. WWE is my home away from home. I still have more to do, and until I am unable, I will continue to keep doing it,” Orton wrote.

The comments come after Orton suffered a defeat to Rhodes in a brutal Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel, bringing another chapter of their ongoing rivalry to a close.

The issues between the two date back to WrestleMania 42, where Rhodes defeated Orton. The 14-time world champion returned in August seeking revenge, eventually facing Rhodes again at Saturday Night’s Main Event the following month.

During that encounter, Rhodes appeared to have the match won but hesitated before delivering Orton’s signature punt kick. The hesitation allowed Orton to capitalize and pick up the victory.

Their rivalry continued in the weeks that followed, with Orton costing Rhodes an opportunity to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The escalating tensions ultimately led to their Last Man Standing showdown at Crown Jewel, where Rhodes turned the tables by delivering the punt kick himself to keep Orton down for the ten-count.

Although Orton has promised to return, he did not specify when fans can expect to see him back on WWE television.