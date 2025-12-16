What did “The Viper” think of the WWE retirement of his longtime rival, friend and “The Greatest of All-Time?”

Let’s find out!

Randy Orton, who was noticeable in his absence at the John Cena retirement show at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. due to being on WWE promotional work in Saudi Arabia, finally broke his silence regarding the retirement of “The Never Seen 17.”

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced via social media to post the following statement regarding John Cena’s WWE retirement:

I broke into the wrestling business and grew up for the past 2 decades alongside @johncena I wrestled with or against him 100 times, at least. I would have enjoyed being there in DC for #wwe #snme and witness his emotional send off into retirement. But I know if ANYONE understands my absence, it’s John, because I was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia #KSA promoting #riyadhseason and #royalrumble. The morning of his retirement we exchanged a few texts, and I was honored to speak with him on such a big day. I look forward to following John’s career in Hollywood AND beyond. Skys the limit with this guy. An inspiration not only to generations of fans, but to myself, who was lucky enough to learn firsthand from one of the most OVER wrestlers ever. Thanks for being so good to my family over the years and thanks for making the locker room a better place. Take care John, and I’ll see ya around.

