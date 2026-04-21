Randy Orton is setting the record straight after some unexpected headlines involving the DiBiase name.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Orton raised eyebrows when he casually claimed that “Ted” owed him $25,000, but didn’t specify which member of the famous wrestling family he meant.

“Ted owes me 25 grand. Clip this sh*t and put it out there, maybe he’ll hear it and pay me.”

That lack of clarity quickly led to confusion online, with many assuming he was referring to WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr.

Not so fast.

The “Million Dollar Man” himself addressed the situation on social media, firmly denying the claim and stating he doesn’t owe Orton anything.

That response didn’t sit unanswered for long.

Orton followed up to clear things up once and for all, revealing that his original comment was actually directed at Ted DiBiase Jr., not his father.

Interestingly enough, Ted DiBiase Jr, who was recently cleared of fraud charges, was in attendance at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, NV., where Randy Orton was in the main event against Cody Rhodes.

Orton, Rhodes and DiBiase Jr. were all part of the Legacy faction in WWE years ago.