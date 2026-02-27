Randy Orton is embracing his role as a locker room veteran, but he has little patience for talent that asks for advice and then ignores it.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on February 26, 2026, Orton spoke candidly about mentoring younger WWE Superstars and the realities of performing at the highest level. He emphasized that succeeding in WWE involves far more than just what happens inside the ring.

“There are 360 degrees to this — you’re playing to the crowd in the arena, and then you’re playing to the people at home sitting on the couch, too. There are all these different elements.”

Orton admitted that earlier in his career, he was not eager to help potential competition. That mindset changed as his confidence and legacy solidified.

“As far as younger talent goes, in my old age I’ve found some fulfillment in helping out the young guys. Earlier in my career, I didn’t want to, because I didn’t want anyone taking my spot. Then I realized they can’t take my spot — because I’m Randy Orton.”

He doubled down on that sentiment.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself. I’m human, and I forget. But then I remember — I’m Randy Orton. Let me help these kids out.”

However, Orton did not hide his frustration when advice goes unheeded.

“You get the occasional one who says, ‘Hey, will you watch my match?’ You watch it, you talk to him, and he doesn’t change anything or take any advice. Then you realize, okay you piece of s***, you’re just doing what you think you should be doing.”

Despite that irritation, Orton praised younger talent who he believes are serious about improving. He specifically mentioned Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams as examples of performers who genuinely want to grow.

At this stage of his Hall of Fame caliber career, Orton clearly sees himself as a foundational presence in WWE’s locker room. He is willing to share his experience, but only with those who are ready to absorb it.