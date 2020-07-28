Randy Orton Challenges WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton has officially challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam.

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network opened up with Orton coming to the ring to cut a promo. Orton bragged on his own career, noting that greats like WWE Hall of Famers The Rock and Steve Austin can’t hold a candle to him. Orton went on and said what’s missing from his run is another WWE Title reign. He then challenged McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam.

The Orton vs. McIntyre title match at SummerSlam has been rumored for several weeks now. It’s likely that McIntyre will address the challenge later during tonight’s RAW.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23. Stay tuned for updates.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s opening segment on RAW:

"@TheRock and @steveaustinBSR can't hold a candle to my resumé … my accomplishments, my accolades, and my title reigns!" Oh, he just went there. #WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/7SjLiYn8sN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020

