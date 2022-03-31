WWE superstar Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Pat McAfee Show, where the Viper discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Triple H’s retirement and how important The Game has been to his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Triple H’s retirement, and how important he was for his career:

“Triple H just retired the other day and it was emotional for me. That man, if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here right now. I believe it, he’s that kind of man and on a personal level there’s that, but then he saw something in me for the business’s sake, he wanted to help the business and the industry that had given him everything that he loved from a kid. His way of doing that was helping guys like me, and that was twenty years ago. If you think about it, when he gave me that push in Evolution, he was only in his early 30s. So I think about when I was in my early 30s, where I was in the business. I was nowhere near that level of maturity and understanding of psychology. I’ll reiterate maturity — he was a man at 32 and I remember looking up to him. It’s just funny when I think of myself when I was 32, f-ck, I had nowhere near my shit together like he did. But it’s motivating to look at that and set that as the example of what I’d like to do for the business that gave me so much.”

Talks the films he’s acted in, including ones outside of WWE:

“I did those, I’ve auditioned for stuff and I still do. Hate it. Love watching them, hate the f-cking process. I don’t watch any of the movies I’ve been in, they’re just not good. But I didn’t audition for those projects, I was told, ‘Hey, so you’re injured, while you’re healing you’re going to star in this movie.’ ‘OK, do I have any say in this? Can I at least learn how to act first?’ [And they react] ‘Hey sure, let’s get you an acting coach the day before you start shooting.’” [laughs]

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)