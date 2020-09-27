WWE superstar Randy Orton issued a short statement on his Twitter hyping tonight’s Clash of Champions pay per view, where the Viper will be taking on Drew McIntyre in an ambulance matchup for the WWE title. Orton writes, “I’ve never been “in a rush.” Over a nearly 2 decade career, I’ve held a world championship 13 times, competed all around the world, and humbled “legends.” I will become the new @WWE Champion and put @DMcIntyreWWE into an ambulance and on his way to an early retirement.”

