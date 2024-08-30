Randy Orton will be “hearing voices in his head” for at least five more years in WWE.

“The Viper” appeared at the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Kickoff media event in Germany on Friday afternoon to promote his WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown against GUNTHER at Saturday’s premium live event at Uber Arena.

During the media event on August 30, “The Apex Predator” confirmed that he has signed a “new five-year contract extension” with WWE, and will be sticking with the company for the foreseeable future.

If true, that would keep the future WWE Hall of Fame legend in the company through 2029.

Make sure to join us here on August 31 for live WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 results coverage.