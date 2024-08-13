Randy Orton confirms that he is sticking around WWE.

As noted, Fightful Select has reported that The Viper had signed a five-year extension with WWE that would be keeping him until 2029. However, at the time the report dropped neither WWE, nor Orton, had officially confirmed the news…until today.

Orton appeared on Vincent Beltran of Marca and spoke about his future with WWE.

I just signed a five-year contract extension and I don’t have to rush. I have all the time in the world as far as I’m concerned. I feel great. I feel healthy.

At WWE Bash in Berlin Orton will be challenging GUNTHER for the world heavyweight championship, with the opportunity to become a 15-time world champion.