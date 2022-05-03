WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Randy Orton recently spoke with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor about whether he would be interested in being a coach once his in-ring career comes to an end. The Viper explains that while he doesn’t think he would be a good coach, he wouldn’t mind getting together with talent and just watching tape. Highlights are below.
Why he doesn’t think he’ll be a good coach:
I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I would start to just ramble… It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics.
Where he thinks he could excel at teaching green wrestlers:
If there was three, four or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect.