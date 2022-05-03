WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Randy Orton recently spoke with GiveMeSport’s Louis Dangoor about whether he would be interested in being a coach once his in-ring career comes to an end. The Viper explains that while he doesn’t think he would be a good coach, he wouldn’t mind getting together with talent and just watching tape. Highlights are below.

Why he doesn’t think he’ll be a good coach:

I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I would start to just ramble… It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics.

Where he thinks he could excel at teaching green wrestlers: