Over the past few weeks, there has been a back and forth between Randy Orton and Soulja Boy on Twitter.

It started when Soulja Boy tweeted, “Rap game faker than WWE.” The former WWE Champion went off on the rapper for doing so. The latest exchange started when the rapper called Orton a “p—y” and said that WWE is scared to bring him on a show.

Orton fired back by writing, “My d–k taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f—-g infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard.”

