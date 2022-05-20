RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

“In a 20+ year career @WWE, I’ve done a LOT. The time spent w @SuperKingofBros has been up there among my favorite. Aside from the jokes , he’s a serious competitor and athlete & a future world champion. But before that happens, we’re unifying those tag team titles on #Smackdown,” Orton wrote.

Riddle has not responded to Orton’s comments as of this writing, but he did re-tweet the post. Riddle also hyped tomorrow’s big match.

“RKBRO 4:20 is gonna smoke some USO ass this Friday night on smackdown and become the unified tag team champions of the world bro! #stallion #smackdown #rkbro #rkbro420,” Riddle wrote.

Stay tuned for more on RK-Bro vs. The Usos and this week’s SmackDown. Below are their full tweets, along with new promos from WWE:

