“Cowboy” Bob Orton was honored by St. Louis, Missouri over the weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and father of future WWE Hall of Fame legend Randy Orton was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall Of Fame at a ceremony held on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The 5/18 event took place as part of the SICW Fan Fest II at the Aviator Hotel in St. Louis, MO., and also featured Class of 2024 inductees Leilani Kai, Judy Martin and Wendi Richter.

Announcer George Abel and businessman Harold Koplar were posthumously inducted as well.

Appearing as the induction over the weekend was “The Viper” himself, fresh off of his win the night before in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring quarterfinals on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Jacksonville, Florida.

“He busted his ass for every cent he made,” said Randy of his father during his speech at the ceremony. “My dad is the toughest guy I’ve ever known,” said Randy. “He loved his family more than anything else.”