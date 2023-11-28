WWE is wasting no time in taking advantage of Randy Orton’s return to the company after being absent for more than a year.

On Saturday night at Survivor Series, Orton, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh in the Men’s WarGames match. Orton competed in his first singles match back against Dominik Mysterio on Monday’s WWE Raw.

Orton is now being advertised locally for Friday’s episode of SmackDown at the Barclays Center in New York.

WWE has already confirmed that United States Champion Logan Paul will make his WWE TV return. The locally advertised dark matches include Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.