During his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton spoke on learning from Ric Flair and wanting to pattern his later stages in life after him. Here’s what he had to say:

I saw Ric Flair and we actually rode from the hotel together. I asked him if he was doing something on the show, and he goes, ‘Oh no. Hell, Randy, I love coming around and seeing the guys and seeing you talk and put your stuff together. I love talking to some guys.’ He said the comradery and that he loves this business and being around it. If Charlotte wasn’t there, he would’ve been there anyway. I like that attitude. I like that he looks at this industry and can say that it’s made me happy and gave me so much and made so many other people happy because of what he did in the ring. I want to feel like that too. I feel like he’s happy and content. Made many mistakes, but also, made many positive situations and positive moments for fans millions of times over. I’d love to be in his shoes one day and be happy with my body of work and just kind of sit back and be grandpa and watch the grandkids play. That’s all I need to be.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.