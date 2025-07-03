Everyone deals with issues at some point in their life.

During his appearance on the latest episode of What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon, future WWE Hall of Fame legend Randy Orton opened up about some he has been dealing with behind closed doors for a while now.

While talking with Stephanie McMahon on the newest installment of her weekly podcast, which dropped on Thursday morning, “The Viper” revealed he has been dealing with panic attacks, and how they have been affecting his life.

“I can’t believe I’m talking about this,” Orton stated. “I didn’t know if I could do this job anymore. Even after I came back, I started to just like … my head was just going [twirls his finger in a circle]. It was like playing out all the scenarios worst case.”

Orton then gave some examples of issues that led to him seeking medical help and discovering that he was suffering from panic attacks.

“It was trying to go to bed at night and then not being able to lay down in bed because my mind would start going, and then all of a sudden I’d get hot and I’d have to get out of bed,” he said. “Then I’d be like …everyone’s sleeping in the house and I’m out like walking around our yard just taking deep breaths. I met an amazing doctor and she gave me pages and pages of information on how to deal with panic attacks and stuff.”

“The Apex Predator” would go on to discuss being medicated, noting that he’s not sure if the medicine ever worked but that it has been six months since he last had a full-blown panic attack.

“I don’t know that the medication ever worked, but it made me feel not myself,” Orton said. “So I didn’t like the medication, but I kept taking it because I thought that well I need to take this because if I don’t I’m gonna have panic attacks. Well, I was having them anyway. Honestly, it’s been coming on six months since I’ve had a panic attack. But this is sh*t people deal with and don’t talk about, and maybe it’s good to talk about. I don’t know what this is gonna do for the Randy Orton character on TV [laughs].”

Watch the complete July 2, 2025 episode of “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” featuring Randy Orton via the YouTube player embedded below.

