“The Viper” is not coming to “The Empire State” next month, after all.

At least not for his advertised Fanatics Fest NYC appearance.

Fanatics Fest announced that Orton is “no longer able to appear” at the event, which is scheduled to take place in New York City next month. Fans who purchased tickets for his appearance are being offered either refunds or exchanges.

No reason was provided for Orton’s cancellation.

The WWE Superstar has not made a public appearance since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42. Orton entered that match while dealing with a back issue, though there has been no official word linking his Fanatics Fest cancellation to that injury.