What is the best RKO of all-time?

Randy Orton attempted to answer this question in a special new video released via WWE’s official YouTube channel ahead of tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event in his hometown.

Over the course of his legendary career, Randy Orton has delivered countless RKOs in jaw-dropping fashion — many of them “out of nowhere.” Among the most iconic is the RKO he pulled off in 2010 against Matt Sydal (then known as Evan Bourne). Sydal attempted a Shooting Star Press, only for Orton to catch him mid-air with a picture-perfect RKO that has been replayed ever since

“I’m gonna say this is probably the most famous one I’ve done,” Orton said. “Might be tied for number one, but I think I’m going with this one. I’ve gotta give him props — it was all him. He can hit that Shooting Star Press from anywhere. Landing those RKOs out of mid-air is all about timing, and this one nailed it.”

Orton added that the move stood out because it was the first time he pulled off such a wild RKO variation. He hinted another contender might follow in the rankings, but the Sydal moment edged it out for personal reasons.

As the video wrapped, Orton lightened the mood by joking that the best RKO of all time might actually be one delivered by his wife — on a beach.

Randy Orton challenges John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in their “ONE LAST TIME” main event at tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

