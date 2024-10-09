Randy Orton had a good experience in WWE NXT.

After sharing the ring with one of the top up-and-coming prospects in WWE NXT, Je’Von Evans, in the main event of the October 8 episode of NXT on The CW, “The Viper” spoke in a post-show digital exclusive interview.

“We sold out, we’re in St. Louis, I’m very happy to be here,” Orton said. “Especially for a sold-out NXT show, and I got to work with an incredible talent tonight, only 20 years old.”

Orton continued, “You know him, he’s bouncy, Je’Von Evans. Dude, I’m very excited to see where he goes in the future. He’s gonna be around for as long as he wants to be.”

“The Apex Predator” was then asked to give some advice to Evans.

“We have a lot in common, but there’s a lot of differences, let’s just say,” Orton said. “I think that he needs to keep doing what he’s doing. But what I noticed first and foremost after meeting him for the first time today, he’s incredibly humble, he has nothing but respect for the business and the guys like me, the old fuddy-duddies that have been here for over 20 years, and you know what, that means a lot to me. That respect for our industry, it goes a long way, so that respect, I give to him right back tenfold.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)