Randy Orton has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his absence from WWE television.

“The Viper” has not appeared on WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Saturday, where commentary acknowledged that Orton was dealing with a back injury during the match itself.

Following WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer reported via the Wrestling Observer that Orton has been sidelined due to the injury.

Now, Orton himself has broken his silence in typical fashion.

On social media, Orton joked about the situation while responding to fans asking about his status.

“Lmao just milking it guys, leave me alone I’m trying to enjoy my summer before I come back and take that #15”

The 15 reference is obviously to Orton chasing his 15th world championship once he eventually returns to WWE television.

For now, there is still no official word regarding when Orton will be medically cleared or when fans can expect to see him back on WWE programming.