WWE has released a new video of former world champion Randy Orton reacting to some of the biggest moments in his career with the company, as the Viper is celebrating 20-long years with WWE. Check it out below.

Big E may be sidelined with an injury, but that hasn’t stopped the New Day member from staying busy. The former WWE champion recently appeared on a recent episode of Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle program. Today he shared a clip of the show, which airs this week, writing, “I had so much fun doing this! Please lay your eyes upon Side Hustle next Thursday 4/28 at 7:30pm on Nickelodeon.”