WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Randy Orton recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of topics, which included the Viper discussing the return of Cody Rhodes, and how the American Nightmare took care of him during their early run together over a decade ago. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Cody served as his babysitter during their early WWE run, and that he wouldn’t be here today without him:

Cody, he was young, but I was still young when he came up, and I was still kind of in a period of time where I needed a babysitter,” said Randy. “So as much as he puts me over for taking him under my wing when he was brand new, and drove me around town to town like he was a good — Cody, probably, is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him, I might not be here right now. Like, he was my babysitter after the show.

Says he and Cody could potentially write a book on all the fun things they did:

As far as stories, man, we had a lot of wild fun nights going out with the boys and shit. But that was like a lifetime ago. You know, we’re both married now with kids. There’s no reason I bring up all those old memories. Maybe when my kids are grown, his kids are grown, you know, a book is in order. There could be a chapter on all the funny shit Cody did. For sure.

