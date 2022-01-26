WWE superstar and former 14-time world champion Randy Orton recently appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Viper’s initial impression of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and how he felt like he had a chip on his shoulder in his mid-20s. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he initially didn’t like Shawn Michaels:

“I was lucky to have some great men in the locker room, kind of see how they went about life and how they were with their kids. I got to see Shawn Michaels, who, on all accounts was a complete as*hole. And when I met him I even thought he was a pr*ck. But, I saw the change and I heard the stories… And I feel like, it’s kind of funny, the same thing kind of happened to me. Kind of. You know, it’s part of the journey. I think my legacy is the longevity,”

Says he had a chip on his shoulder in his mid-20s, which is why he had attitude problems:

“My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcist. I think that was kind of cover for me and my insecurities,”

