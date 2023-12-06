Randy Orton recently joined Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his finisher, the RKO.

Orton hit a memorable RKO to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, something he discussed in the interview.

“It’s up there (Orton said about RKO to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 being one of his favorite times he’s hit the move)… So, when it comes to the timing, I’ll take the credit on that but when it comes to getting there, I gotta give all that credit to Seth. I gave him a base to jump off of, but he had to run towards me, redirect, go straight up off the back and give me enough hang time — give himself enough hang time I should say for me to go from being bent way the f*ck down to getting out from underneath, seeing him and dropping and if he would have been just a little off, the whole move would have not went down, or if it went down, it wouldn’t have been pretty and it would have been on me. I would have took the criticism on that, so I gotta give guys like Seth and all the other guys that have done the springboards and where I catch ‘em and even J.D. (McDonagh in WarGames), bobblehead JD.”

