WWE superstar and former 14-time world champion Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Ringers Wrestling podcast, where the Viper discussed a number of different subjects, including his thoughts on working with the Fiend and how difficult it was for him to make that storyline seem real. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the multiple road bumps he had with the Fiend feud:

“They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…”

How it was hard to keep it real but feels like he did a suitable job:

“I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie.”

