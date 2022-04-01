WWE superstar Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Pat McAFee show to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, and discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he plans on remaining in WWE for the rest of his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks his growing relationship with Vince McMahon:

“It’s been a long, steady, growing one. Early on, most of our encounters was because I was fucking up. I was very fortunate because he took a liking to me. It’s kind of like a father figure on the road. I was so young and I think he saw a little something of himself in me because I’m a little batshit crazy and he’s seen me throw a tantrum or two and get emotional and lose it and I’ve had a coupe of deep conversations with the guy. He’s known some of the troubles I went through. We’re kind of on a different level and I think he sees a little bit of himself in me. I think that’s why he took a liking to me.”

Says he plans on re-signing with WWE after his current contract is up:

“I think he also sees that I’m a WWE guy, I started out a WWE guy, and I’m not going anywhere. Even a couple of years ago, there might have been some chatter and some talk, but I wasn’t really the guy talking about going anywhere else. That was the internet and everybody. ‘Oh, this is interesting, I never said that.’ Here I am. My contract is up in a couple of years, and I’ll sign another one. I love this place. I love getting to do shit like [McAfee’s show]. WrestleMania, this is my 18th WrestleMania, here is to ten more WrestleMania’s. Long after I’m not able to take a bump anymore, I’ll be here.”

