Randy Orton is sticking around WWE.

The former 14-time world champion and future Hall of Famer inked a new deal with WWE according to Fightful Select. Reports are that the Viper’s newest contract has him with the company, which has been his home for over 20 years, until 2029. His last contract back in 2019 was set to expire this year, but the end date was not as clear cut since he missed a ton of time due to injury. Fightful has reached out to WWE and Orton but have not been able to receive any direct confirmation.

A source tells the publication that the “guaranteed money associated with contracts now is a drastic shift from what it was in 2019.” This explains why WWE would give Orton a new deal rather than extending his previous one due to injury time, with Fighful adding that WWE is under the belief that it would be much more fair to just reach a new deal.

Orton will be challenging GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin later this month.