Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and was broadcast on FOX. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Randy Orton returned to help Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. This was the Viper’s first appearance since his loss to GUNTHER in the King of the Ring finals.

-Another QR code teasing Uncle Howdy played tonight.

The countdown to Uncle Howdy continues… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qsMhSNOqhT — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) June 14, 2024

-Drew McIntyre appeared for ICW tonight. The fans went crazy.