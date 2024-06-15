Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland and was broadcast on FOX. Here are the big news items from the show.
-Randy Orton returned to help Kevin Owens against The Bloodline. This was the Viper’s first appearance since his loss to GUNTHER in the King of the Ring finals.
.@RandyOrton to the rescue! #TheBloodline woke up The Viper #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Q7panBtUwr
-Another QR code teasing Uncle Howdy played tonight.
The countdown to Uncle Howdy continues… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qsMhSNOqhT
-Drew McIntyre appeared for ICW tonight. The fans went crazy.
This is so cool! Drew McIntyre showed up at today’s ICW. pic.twitter.com/lnwiQ2qIBm
