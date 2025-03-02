At Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn engaged in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. The match featured a variety of weapons, including chairs, a hockey stick, and a barbed-wire-wrapped chair. The action spilled into the crowd, with Zayn slamming Owens through multiple tables, while Owens responded with a Brainbuster onto a chair.

The match saw multiple near-falls and interference, including Owens using a Stunner and accidentally taking out the referee. Zayn retaliated with a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb onto a barbed-wire chair. Owens later wrapped a chair around Zayn’s head and slammed him into the ring post twice before delivering a Pop-Up Powerbomb onto the apron. Owens finally pinned Zayn after another Pop-Up Powerbomb in the ring.

Following the match, Zayn was stretchered out, but Owens attacked security until Randy Orton made his return, delivering an RKO to Owens and clearing the ring with more RKOs on security. Orton teased hitting a punt kick, but he was stopped by WWE officials.

AFTER TWO POWERBOMBS ON THE APRON KEVIN OWENS PINS AND DEFEATS SAMI ZAYN! THAT WAS AN INSTANT CLASSIC ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/RofnN5y0Q2 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 2, 2025