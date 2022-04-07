WWE superstar Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Out Of Character podcast, where the Viper revealed a very funny story about nearly getting a tattoo inspired by now Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg when he was just 18 years old. Check out Orton’s full story in the highlights below.

How he nearly got a tattoo inspired by WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg:

As a wrestling fan in my teenage years in high school, I loved Goldberg, so I actually, my first tattoo, I went into the tattoo shop and I told the guy I wanted the Goldberg tattoo. I swear to god. Well, so I’m not The Legend Killer, The Viper, you know… I’m 18. I can get some ink now and I want to look tough. So Goldberg’s my guy and I’m an idiot [Laughter].

Says the tattoo artist talked into getting something a little more unique to him:

So you know, the tattoo artist said ‘How about, let’s come up with something that’s just for you,’ So okay, that’s a good idea. And so you know, some version, one of this was born. But anyway, I forgot what we were talking about. I don’t know if I’ve ever told that story before, because it’s pretty embarrassing that I would even… but, yeah, there you go.

