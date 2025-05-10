– During an in-depth one-on-one sit-down interview that aired on the ‘Countdown To WWE Backlash: St. Louis’ pre-show, Randy Orton claimed he sees himself wrestling for five or ten more years before he retires. “The Viper” is currently 45 years old.

– A fan sign that was seen as clear as day behind the pre-show panelists of Wade Barrett, Michael Cole and Big E. during the WWE Backlash: St. Louis pre-show that took a shot at WWE and put over a top AEW star. The sign read, “LOGAN PAUL IS THE POOR MAN’S MJF.”

