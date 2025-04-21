Randy Orton’s originally scheduled match at WrestleMania 41 never materialized, as Kevin Owens was forced to withdraw due to a neck injury that will require surgery.

But then someone said “his” name, and yes, “he” appeared.

What started as a setback opened the door for an unexpected WrestleMania moment—courtesy of TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

In a WWE digital exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley following their bout on WrestleMania 41 Sunday, Orton opened up about the experience of stepping into the ring with Hendry for the first time. Admitting he wasn’t sure what to expect, Orton revealed that the crowd’s enthusiasm won him over—and even inspired him to imitate Hendry’s signature spin.

“Having fun, that’s the part of what we do that sometimes you don’t get to have as much fun out there because you’re the nerves, the adrenaline, it’s through the roof,” Orton said. “You can’t sleep nights before. But me not knowing who my opponent was going to be, all those nerves were gone, and I was able to soak up all that energy. Got to say a little something, get everybody ready for the fact that we don’t know who’s about to step through that curtain. I couldn’t be more happy with who my opponent ended up being.”

Orton added that while he initially had mixed feelings once Hendry was revealed as his surprise opponent, the fans’ reaction helped change his perspective.

“Now, when I first heard the music, and I first saw who it was, I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to feel about it, but then I heard the people’s reaction to this guy, and they love him,” he continued. “They love him. Now, I had to hit a couple of RKOs, as per the usual, but then I did my own little version of the Hendry spin around. I don’t know what he calls it, but I’ll tell you what, I might have to steal that for next week. Maybe, we’ll see when we get there. You’re going to have to wait. If I do it again, it will be on SmackDown, or maybe Monday Night Raw.”

While Hendry didn’t pick up the win in his WrestleMania debut, his performance—and the crowd’s reaction—clearly made an impact on “The Viper.”

