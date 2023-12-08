Randy Orton has kind words for Dominik Mysterio.

The Viper spoke about the current reigning NXT North American Champion during a recent interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast. Orton begins by reflecting on his relationship with Dirty Dom’s father, lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio. He goes on to say that he is very proud of Dominik, especially after getting to wrestle him on a recent edition of Raw.

His dad and I are tight. Rey is probably the only guy back there that is freindlier than Omos. Rey took care of me back in the day. I wrestled Dom on Raw. It was such a pleasure to be out there with him. Just to be out there knowing, ‘I know your dad is at home watching, I want to make your dad proud.’ It was a great feeling. I am so proud of Dom as well. When he first started coming up, Rey brought him around and it was like, ‘Ohhh, this kid needs another fucking ten years. He needs to go fight in a war or something and come back grizzled.’ The tattoos help. He’s got it now.

Orton looks back at Dominik’s big heel turn from the 2022 Clash at the Castle premium live event.

I remember that night, I texted Rey and Dom that night, he either clotheslined his father or kicked his dad in the nuts. Rey is such a lovable guy, and for him…we all grew up, 20 years ago, fans saw Dominik on television, he was involved in storylines. Everyone saw this cute little kid, and now here he is, he’s disrespecting his father, who we adore. Booo.

