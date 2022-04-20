WWE Shop has released a new limited edition 4:20 t-shirt for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

The $27.99 t-shirt features “Rk-bro 4:20” on the front, and then “… says I just smoked your asssssssssss,” on the back.

Randy Orton tweeted on the new 4:20 shirt and said it took some work to get it released on WWE Shop.

“Celebrate #420day and grab yourselves an #RKBro T shirt! Took some work to get this in #wweshop and it is for TODAY ONLY,” he wrote.

As noted earlier, Riddle also tweeted on the new shirt and wrote, “Happy 4:20 everyone and to celebrate this beautiful day go on wweshop and get this sick limited edition RKBro 4:20 T-shirt it’s tight [shaka sign emoji]”

For those who missed it, you can click here for an earlier report about marijuana use in WWE these days and the WWE Wellness Policy, including news on how Orton and Riddle were among the Superstars who spoke against talents being punished for positive marijuana tests.

You can see photos of the new shirt below:

