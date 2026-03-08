Randy Orton is closing in on one of the biggest opportunities of his career as he prepares to challenge for another world championship at WrestleMania 42.

After winning inside the Men’s Elimination Chamber, the veteran star earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. With Orton now 46 years old and approaching the later stages of his career, the potential milestone carries even more significance.

Speaking during an interview on ESPN Get Up, Orton discussed how much it would mean to add another world title to his already legendary résumé.

“I think right now you’ve got Triple H and myself tied at 14,” Orton said. “John Cena, of course, just retired with 17 World Championships. You got Ric Flair at 16. I’d love to get one more, at least one more.”

Orton explained that becoming world champion again would be deeply meaningful after more than two decades in the industry.

“It would mean the world to me,” he said. “I’ve been around now 26 years. I’ve been doing this for well more than half of my life. I’m a third generation wrestler.”

The lineage of the Orton family has long been part of Randy’s story. His father, Bob Orton Jr., and grandfather, Bob Orton Sr., were both involved in the business decades before him.

“There’s a picture of my father and my grandfather back there back in the 70s tagging together,” Orton added. “This is my life. This is everything to me, so to be able to be world champion again would mean the world.”

Currently, Orton and Triple H are tied for the third most world title reigns in WWE history with 14 each. If Orton captures the championship at WrestleMania 42, he would move into sole possession of third place with 15 reigns, just one behind Ric Flair’s long standing mark of 16.

The all time record now belongs to John Cena, who captured his 17th world championship after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Orton’s most recent major championship reign came in October 2020 when he defeated Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell to win the WWE Championship. McIntyre regained the title just a few weeks later on WWE Raw.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Orton now has another chance to add to his legacy and move closer to the top of WWE’s all time championship list.

Do you think Randy Orton should win one more world championship before he retires, or is his legacy already complete without another title run?