Last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view took place in St. Louis, home to one of the biggest superstars in the company, Randy Orton. The Viper received a huge pop during his Rumble entrance, but was unfortunately eliminated by the eventual match winner, Brock Lesnar.

However, that didn’t stop WWE from sending the crowd home happy by sending Orton back out to pose in front of his hometown. The WWE on BT Sport released footage of Orton celebrating with the fans, which you can check out below.