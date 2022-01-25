Randy Orton made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss his future in the pro wrestling business and more. Here are the highlights:

How long he wants to wrestle:

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I only do them because my wife says, ‘Oh do them because what if you don’t and then you’ll wonder, what if you did?’ I do auditions here and there crossing my fingers that I don’t get a call back because I love what I do. I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to have to stop because of my body. I’ve taken it upon myself to make sure I’m doing everything I can on the daily that physically I’m able to continue, but if it was up to me, and I knew physically it wouldn’t be a problem, I’d say I would wrestle until I’m 50 years old, I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50, and say I was able to do it on my own terms. That’s nine years from now. I don’t see an end to my career anytime soon. I would like to continue to go.”

His obsession with reptiles from seeing Jake Roberts’ snakes while growing up:

“I remember keeping an eye on that large boa constrictor crawling around the empty shower stall they had it in. Jake’s snake would be on the road with him crawling around, and I would just be in awe watching it. I grew up having a fascination with reptiles because of that. It has nothing to do with the fact that I’m called The Viper now. When I grew up, I had an 11 foot burmese python as a senior in high school as a pet in my room. My mom was super cool. I would feed it rabbits. I would go to the pet store. They would have a batch of rabbits, maybe one was born without an eye, they would sell it to me half price, and I would throw it in the snake cage. What a weird kid right?

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription